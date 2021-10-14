Udanpirappe: Amazon Prime Video Celebrates Release Of Jyotika’s 50 Film With A Special Sand Art!

To
celebrate
Jyotika's
50th
movie
Udanpirappe,
Amazon
Prime
Video
created
a
unique
sand
art
of
the
charming
actress
at
a
popular
hotspot
in
Chennai.
Set
up
on
Marina
Beach,
the
magnificent
masterpiece
is
a
mark
of
respect
and
honor
for
the
multifaceted
actress'
commendable
feat.
To
witness
this
glorious
moment,
the
sand
art
will
be
live
till
17th
October
for
the
public
to
visit
this
festive
weekend.
Meanwhile,
fans
are
already
visiting
the
location
in
large
numbers,
expressing
admiration
for
the
artwork.
Elated
by
the
gesture,
Jyotika
took
to
her
social
media
to
express
her
immense
joy
and
wrote,
"Thank
you
Amazon
prime
video
for
the
respect
and
honour."
Udanpirappe
unfolds
a
beautifully
woven
story
of
a
deep
bond
between
two
siblings
and
marks
the
50th
film
milestone
for
Jyotika.
Written
and
directed
by
Era
Saravanan,
the
film
features
an
ensemble
cast
including
Jyotika,
Sasikumar,
Samuthirakani,
Soori,
and
Kalaiyarasan
among
others.
The
Amazon
Original
Movie
is
also
available
for
Telugu
audiences
as
Raktha
Sambandham.
Stream
Udanpirappe/Raktha
Sambandham
this
festive
season
only
on
Prime
Video.