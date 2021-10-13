Udanpirappe Full Movie Leaked Online For Free Download In HD Quality

The much-awaited film of Jyotika, Udanpirappe has been released today (October 14) on Amazon Prime Video. The rural drama written and helmed by Era Saravanan is the second film out of the four flicks from Suriya's 2D Productions to release on the popular over-the-top platform this year.

Interestingly, the film is Jyotika's milestone film as it marks her 50th venture as an actress. On the other hand, it is her second film to have a direct-to-OTT release on a streaming platform, after Ponmagal Vandhal (released on Amazon Prime Video on May 29, 2020).

Talking about Udanpirappe, the film has also leaked on piracy based websites and platforms including Tamilrockers, Telegram and Movierulz, that too in high definition quality, which might now hinder its viewership on the OTT platform. Well, it is not the first time when a Tamil film released on a streaming platform has leaked online. Earlier, films like Lift and Raame Aandalum Raavane Aandalum also fell prey to piracy. On the other hand, the recent theatrical release Doctor, which has been grabbing headlines for positive reviews from all corners, has also leaked on these platforms.

Well, the film also starring M Sasikumar has been getting impressive reviews from audiences and critics alike. The film based on sibling relationships seems to have enthralled the viewers. On the other hand, the leading actors' performances have also been getting applause from the netizens on social media. The supporting cast of Udanpirappe includes Soori, Kalaiyarasan, Sidharth KT, Nivedhithaa Sathish, Sija Rose, Vela Ramamoorthy, Deepa Shankar and Namo Narayana.

The rural drama marks director Era Saravanan's second film after Kathuthukutti (2015) starring Narain and Soori in the lead roles. The technical team of Udanpirappe includes cinematographer R Velraj, music composer D Imman and editor Ruben.