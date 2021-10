After the successful launch of Raame Aandalum Raavane Aandalum (RARA), Amazon Prime Video announces the exclusive global premiere of Udanpirappe on October 14, 2021.

Commemorating her illustrious journey in the film industry and a landmark moment of her career, Udanpirappe is Jyotika's 50th film as an actor. Directed and written by Era Saravanan, the highly-anticipated family drama stars an ensemble cast including Jyotika, Sasikumar, Samuthirakani, Kalaiyarasan, Soori and others.

Weaving a strong thread of family ties in an emotionally powerful narrative, Udanpirappe is a deep-rooted story about sibling love, relationships and emotions.

Udanpirappe is produced by Suriya-Jyotika, co-produced by Rajsekar Karpoorasundarapandian, cinematography by Velraj, edited by Antony L Rueben and music composed by D Immam.

Udanpirappe is all set for an exclusive global premiere in Tamil and Telugu (Raktha Sambandham) on 14th October, 2021 on Amazon Prime Video.