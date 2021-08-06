    For Quick Alerts
      Upcoming OTT Releases In Tamil: Navarasa, Jai Bhim And Other Films To Look Out For!

      Post the second wave of COVID-19 pandemic and the subsequent lockdown, the south film industry including Kollywood, Tollywood, Mollywood and Sandalwood are making immense efforts to restore normalcy.

      Tamil

      In the case of Kerala, the theatres are yet to be opened and big releases including Mohanlal's Marakkar: Arabikadalinte Simham has been postponed yet again. On the other hand, fresh release dates of several major Telugu films like Sarkaru Vaari Paata, Pushpa, #PSPKRanaMovie and Radhe Shyam have already been announced. With big films waiting to be released, Sandalwood is cautious and is waiting for the right time to see the light of the day.

      Coming to Kollywood, a lot of films have opted for OTT releases. Actor Suriya, whose previous venture Soorarai Pottru turned out to be a huge hit on Amazon Prime Video, has yet again considered OTT for his multiple forthcoming films. Well, with night curfews and other regulations in place to curb the pandemic, a lot of movies have been opting OTTs skipping the conventional theatrical release. Given that most of the films are these days made on a grand budget, makers are to an extent dubious about their project's OTT release. However, considering the current COVID-19 condition, where nothing can be predicted many are also looking at the OTTs as a safe and secure option.

      As movie buffs gear up to celebrate the incessant and massive south film releases, let us check what Kollywood has in store for us!

      Amazon Prime Video

      Raame Aandalum Raavane Aandalum (September)
      Udanpirappe (October)
      Jai Bhim (November)
      Oh My Dog (December)

      Zee 5

      Dikkilona (September)

      Hotstar

      Netrikann (August 13)

      Sony LIV

      Nargasooran
      Kadaisi Vivasayi

      Netflix

      Navarasa (August 6)

      Story first published: Friday, August 6, 2021, 12:14 [IST]
      X