Vaadivaasal: Suriya And Vetrimaaran To Kickstart The Project In September?

Vaadivaasal, the highly anticipated upcoming period drama marks the first collaboration of talented actor Suriya and National award-winning filmmaker, Vetrimaaran. The much-awaited project was expected to start rolling by the beginning of 2021 but was delayed due to the second wave of the pandemic. However, sources close to the Suriya starrer have now revealed an exciting update.

As per the latest reports, Vetrimaaran and Suriya are now planning to kickstart the shooting of Vaadivaasal, by September 2021. The sources suggest that the actor-director duo decided to wait till September, as they didn't want to shoot amidst the second of the pandemic.

Suriya and Vetrimaaran reportedly made this decision as Vaadivaasal demands a big crew, and has several scenes that involve hundreds of junior artists. So, it won't be easy for the team to shoot for the film in the current situation, even if the shooting restrictions are lifted. So, the magnum opus will only start rolling once the things come under control.

Suriya 40: Shoot Of Surya Starrer To Resume From THIS Date!

As reported earlier, Suriya might play a double role in Vaadivaasal, which is based on renowned Tamil novelist CS Chellappa's novel of the same name. The movie, which revolves around the ancient Tamil sports Jallikattu, depicts the story of Picchi who hopes to subdue a bull that defeated his father. Suriya is expected to play both the roles of Picchi and his father, in the Vetrimaaran directorial.

Suriya And Jyotika Receive The First Dose Of COVID-19 Vaccine; Pictures Go Viral!

The grapevine suggests that actress-singer Andrea Jeremiah has been approached to play the female lead in the movie. However, both Andrea and the makers have not reacted to the reports yet. The reports suggest that the makers are yet to finalise the rest of the star cast of Vaadivaasal.

As reported earlier, GV Prakash Kumar is composing the songs and original score for the Suriya starrer. The young musician had recently confirmed that he has kickstarted the composing for the project, in a Twitter interaction. Vaadivaasal is bankrolled by Kalaipuli S Thanu, for V Creations.