Vaathi: Dhanush-Venky Atluri’s Bilingual Film Gets A Title, Makers Share Crew Details!

It's confirmed! Renowned Telugu director Venky Atluri is joining hands with Dhanush for a bilingual project. Announcing the big news, the actor had tweeted on Wednesday, "My next Tamil film and my first direct telugu film.. title announcement tom Om Namashivaaya."

Well, today, December 23 (Thursday), the makers took to their official social media handles to share the title of the film along with the crew details. Revealing that the film has been titled Vaathi in Tamil and Sir in Telugu, the team wrote, "An ambitious & heartwarming journey of a common man Presenting you @dhanushkraja in & as #Vaathi / #Sir Title Revealhttps://youtu.be/XmEP8nzpJ74." Along with the tweet, the makers also shared a 1-minute-10-second video enlightening viewers about the entertainer. Going by the title and the glimpse shared, the film will revolve around a college lecturer and his ambitious journey.

Master Enters Global Charts; Becomes The Highest Streamed Tamil Album Of 2020!

Valimai: Whistle Theme Music Is The Soul Of Ajith's Actioner!

PDV Prasad is presenting the film backed by Sithara Entertainments in association with Fortune Four Cinemas. With music composed by GV Prakash, the film has camera cranked by Dinesh Krishnan B and editing carried out by National Award-winning editor Naveen Nooli. Produced by Naga Vamsi S and Sai Sojanya, Vathi/Sir has story written by the director himself. Malayalam actress Samyuktha Menon, who is currently busy shooting Pawan Kalyan-Rana Daggubati-Nithya Menen-starrer Bheemla Nayak, will be seen opposite Dhanush in the bilingual flick.

On a related note, Dhanush is currently awaiting the release of his Bollywood film Atrangi Re, which is hitting Disney+ Hotstar on December 24. The National Award-winning actor also has Hollywood film The Gray Man along with Tamil projects like Maaran, Thiruchithrambalam and Naane Varuven. Dhanush is also joining forces with Tollywood director Sekhar Kammula for his next.

Samyuktha on the other hand has Malayalam films Wolf, Erida and Kannada project Gaalipata 2.