Vaazhl Full Movie Leaked Online For Free Download In HD Quality

Pradeep Anthony and TJ Bhanu-starrer Tamil film Vaazhl finally released on the OTT platform, SonyLIV today (July 16, 2021). Produced by Sivakarthikeyan under his banner SK Productions, the travel film has been getting a positive response from the masses. However, it recently got leaked on infamous piracy sites such as Telegram, Movierulz, Tamilrockers and many others.

Well, the leak could affect Vaazhl's authentic viewership on the OTT platform, as it is indeed getting immense love from the viewers. Sivakarthikeyan fans must have felt disappointed with the leak of Vaazhl, as they were quite excited for the film. After all, the film was supposed to release in theatres in February 2021, however, due to the Coronavirus pandemic, the makers had to keep its release on hold. After a long wait, they eventually decided to release it on the OTT platform. The songs of the film have already got popular amongst the masses.

Talking about Vaazhl, the film is directed and written by Arun Prabhu Purushottam. The film also features Diva Dhawan, Aahrav and SN Bhatt in key roles. Vaazhl has music composed by Pradeep Kumar. The cinematography and editing departments are handled by Shelly Calist and Derrick Crasta respectively.