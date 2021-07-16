Vaazhl Twitter Review: Did The Sivakarthikeyan-Arun Prabhu Purushothaman Project Impress Twitterati?

Vaazhl, the much-awaited project which is produced by Sivakarthikeyan's SK Productions and directed by Aruvi fame Arun Prabhu Purushothaman, has finally premiered on SonyLIV. The project, which is touted to be a travel film, features Pradeep in the lead role. TJ Bhanu, Diva Dhawan, and Aahrav essay the other pivotal roles in Vaazhl.

The movie, which marks director Arun Prabhu Purushothaman's first collaboration with his cousin, renowned actor-producer Sivakarthikeyan, was originally supposed to be a theatrical release. Vaazhl was initially supposed to hit the theatres in February 2021 but later went the OTT way due to the second wave of the pandemic.

According to director Arun Prabhu Purushothaman, Vaazhl was initially planned as his directorial debut. But the talented filmmaker had to put the project on hold, as he was unable to convince the producers. But later, Arun's cousin Sivakarthikeyan, to whom he had narrated the story 10 years back, decided to bankroll the film.

Arun Prabhu Purushothaman, who is a former assistant of hitmaker KS Ravikumar, had recently stated that he wants to make films that are relatable for the people. However, the young filmmaker confirmed that Vaazhl doesn't have layers of social commentary like his debut directorial venture, Aruvi.

Coming to the technical team of Vaazhl, Shelley Calist has handled the cinematography of the project. Pradeep Kumar has composed the songs and original score. Raymond Derrick Casta has handled the editing.

#Vaazhl - Beautiful ❤️ Live life to de fullest 🥰 @thambiprabu89 not everyone can give their first two films with such perfection visually and technically 🔥 @pradeep_1123 Vaazha Va is pure blissful experience on screen ❤️ Must Watch ! — Thoufee De Villiers ❤️ (@Thoufee_fir) July 16, 2021

23. #Vaazhl (2021)



The film worked in bits and pieces; not even partially. #ShellyCallist and @raymondcrasta gives you a Magnificient Experience Visually. But, it was not justified by the plot anywhere. The score elevated the experience but the songs were 😩😖



VAAZHALA! pic.twitter.com/FN91656fTL — Jeya Suriya (@MSPMovieManiac) July 16, 2021

#vaazhl is not everyone's cup of tea. A fresh and unique experience of life journey in store for ppl who wants to live today. Final note - protagonist of the movie : BGM and Cinematography.#ArunPrabu is truely a skilled crafter — Praveenism (@tvpraveenhere) July 16, 2021