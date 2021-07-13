Valimai: Ajith And His Team May Fly To East Europe To Shoot The Final Schedule

Ajith's Valimai recently made headlines after the makers dropped the highly awaited motion poster of the film featuring the handsome actor. As expected the film's hashtags started trending on all social media platforms since the poster release. Owing to the immense celebration and much love of Ajith's innumerable fans, the motion poster went on to become the most liked Indian motion poster on YouTube. Though the makers have also revealed that the film will be releasing in theatres this year, the final date is yet to be confirmed.

Well, amid all hustle-bustle, the latest we hear is about the film's final schedule. According to reports, the team has completed shooting the film's patchwork in Hyderabad. Reportedly, a few cast and crew members including Ajith and Karthikeya Gummakonda will be flying to East Europe in a week to shoot the final schedule of the film. It is said that a high octane action block will be shot here that might take as many as 7 days. Although the European schedule was planned months ago, the makers had to postpone it owing to the COVID-19 pandemic and the subsequent lockdown.

Written and directed by Nerkonda Paarvai director H Vinoth, Valimai is bankrolled by renowned producer Boney Kapoor under Bayview Projects LLP. Also starring Huma Qureshi, Yogi Babu, Shivaji Guruvayoor, Pavel Navageethan, Pearle Maaney, Achyuth Kumar, Gurbani Judge (VJ Bani) and Sumithra, the film is expected to release on the special occasion of Deepavali. The technical team of Valimai includes music composer Yuvan Shankar Raja, director of photography Nirav Shah and editor Vijay Velukutty.