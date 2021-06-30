Valimai Creates Massive Record Before First Update Announcement And Release Of The Ajith Starrer!

Valimai is undoubtedly one of the highly anticipated films. Don't believe us? Well, zillion conversations about the film on social media on a day-to-day basis is the proof. And if that was not enough, the film's recent massive record has indeed proved that the Ajith-starrer is unstoppable.

Apparently, the film has crossed 1 million interest on BookMyShow. Interestingly, the film achieves the rare feat much before its maiden update announcement and even the release. Well, fans and followers, who are now eagerly waiting to witness the first look and the film itself, are now trending #VALIMAIcreatesHistoryInBMS on social media especially Twitter, to celebrate the big feat.

On a related note, if reports have anything to go by, the first look poster of Valimai will be out on July 15. Though the first update of the film was expected to be unveiled on the occasion of the actor's 50th birthday (May 1), the plan was dropped unanimously by the team owing to the second wave of COVID-19 pandemic and the subsequent spike in cases in the state.

Notably, though Valimai's title was announced in October 2019, the first look, teaser and trailer are yet to be unveiled.

Scripted and helmed by H Vinoth, Valimai is backed by renowned producer Boney Kapoor under Bayview Projects LLP. Featuring Huma Qureshi, Karthikeya Gummakonda, Yogi Babu, Shivaji Guruvayoor, Pavel Navageethan, Pearle Maaney, Achyuth Kumar and Gurbani Judge (VJ Bani) and Sumithra, the film's music is composed by Yuvan Shankar Raja. Nirav Shah is the Ajith-starrer's director of photography.

Though there is no official confirmation, reports are rife that Valimai might release by the end of 2021.