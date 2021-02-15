Valimai First Look: Big Update From Ajith Starrer Will Be Out Soon, Hints Producer Boney Kapoor

Fans and followers of Ajith Kumar have been eyeing producer Boney Kapoor's social media account for quite some time. Notably, the renowned producer has time and again enlightened fans with special updates and official statements regarding Valimai and now his latest tweet has become the talk of the town for a big reason.

Revealing that the team is currently working on the Valimai update, which is, in fact, the first look of the film, his tweet read, "Wanakam. Humbled by your love towards our film "Valimai". Bear with us as we work on presenting the First look soon. It's in the best interests of the film. #Valimai #ValimaiUpdate #AjithKumar."

Wanakam. Humbled by your love towards our film “Valimai”. Bear with us as we work on presenting the First look soon. It’s in the best interests of the film. #Valimai #ValimaiUpdate #AjithKumar — Boney Kapoor (@BoneyKapoor) February 15, 2021

Well, with Boney Kapoor's tweet going viral, fans are highly thrilled and are eagerly waiting for the big day. Let us tell you that the over-enthusiastic fans of Ajith have been creating waves across social media. Of late, during Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to Chennai, one of the fans of Thala was seen raising a hoarding that wrote, 'Valimai Update'. On the other hand, a video of Ajith fans went viral on social media, wherein they were seen requesting England off-spinner Moen Ali for Valimai update during the 2nd cricket test match between India and England at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai.

On a related note, rumours are rife that the first look poster of the film will be out in March. However, there is no official confirmation regarding the same. Written and directed by H Vinoth, Valimai will release in Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, Malayalam and Hindi. Backed by Boney Kapoor under his Bayview Projects LLP banner, the action-thriller features Huma Qureshi, Karthikeya Gummakonda, Pavel Navageethan, Yogi Babu, Achyuth Kumar, Sumithra and Pugazh. With songs composed by Yuvan Shankar Raja, Valimai has camera cranked by Nirav Shah.

