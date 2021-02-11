Valimai First Look: Thala Ajith To Surprise Fans With A Special Update In March?

Looks like Ajith and team are all set to unleash the first look poster of their highly anticipated film Valimai. If rumours have anything to do with reality, the poster featuring Thala will be out in March 2021.

As per buzz, the producer of the film Boney Kapoor will soon announce the date through his social media handle. If you may recall, recently, when a fan quizzed about the same to Ajith, the actor responded saying that an update will be out very soon. Well, with the ongoing buzz going viral on social media, fans are expecting an official update from their beloved Thala.

On the other hand, as per film critic Sathish Kumar M, Valimai's shooting in India will be wrapped up by February 15. Confirming that the releasing date is not fixed so far, his tweet read, "#Valimai India shooting schedule will be wrapped by 15th Feb. Release Date is not yet fixed. Expected to be announced mostly next month."

Fans and followers of Thala Ajith who have been eagerly waiting for an update since more than a year now, are trending hashtag #Valimai on social media with high hopes. Though the film was earlier scheduled to hit the theatres on November 12, 2020, the makers had to postpone the date owing to a delay in shoots due to the COVID-19 pandemic and the subsequent lockdown.

Written and directed by H Vinoth, Valimai will release in Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, Malayalam and Hindi. Backed by Boney Kapoor under his Bayview Projects LLP banner, the action-thriller features Huma Qureshi, Karthikeya Gummakonda, Pavel Navageethan, Yogi Babu, Achyuth Kumar, Sumithra and Cook with Comali fame Pugazh. With music composed by Yuvan Shankar Raja, the film has camera cranked by Nirav Shah.

