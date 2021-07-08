Valimai First Look To Be Out On July 15; Confirms AGS Cinemas

Ajith's Valimai recently became the talk of the town after reports about the film's pre-release business went viral on social media. It was reported that the actioner's worldwide theatrical, satellite and digital rights have been sold for Rs 200 crore (approx) making it one of the biggest deals in Kollywood. Along with that, Valimai has already set another record by crossing 1 million interests on BookMyShow before its maiden update announcement.

Well amid Ajith-starrer's record-breaking spree and massive pre-release business, the film has yet again made headlines, and this time for a much-awaited reason. Wondering what it is all about? Apparently, AGS Cinemas, one of the popular film production, distribution company and multiplex chain has now spilled the beans about Valimai's first look. In their latest tweet, the company revealed that the first look poster of the film will be out on July 15. Confirming the big news they tweeted, "July 15 - The D-day Yes the most awaited #Valimaiupdate is happening!! #Valimaifirstlook motion picture will be released!"

July 15 - The D-day



Yes the most awaited #Valimaiupdate is happening!! #Valimaifirstlook motion picture will be released! pic.twitter.com/IcnDAzahqi — AGS Cinemas (@agscinemas) July 7, 2021

Along with the tweet, the team also shared a lovely picture of the handsome actor. Let us tell you that there have been speculations about the film's update on July 15 for a while now, however, the makers are yet to announce the same officially.

Valimai Worldwide Pre-Release Business: Thala Ajith's Film Cracks One Of The Biggest Deals

Valimai Creates Massive Record Before First Update Announcement And Release Of The Ajith Starrer!

Though the team was initially planning to release the film's first look poster on May 1, on the occasion of Ajith's 50th birthday, the makers had to drop the plan owing to the second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Directed by H Vinoth, Valimai is backed by Boney Kapoor under Bayview Projects LLP. Featuring Huma Qureshi, Karthikeya Gummakonda, Yogi Babu, Shivaji Guruvayoor, Pavel Navageethan, Pearle Maaney, Achyuth Kumar and Gurbani Judge (VJ Bani) and Sumithra, the film has music composed by Yuvan Shankar Raja and camera cranked by Nirav Shah.