Valimai First Look To Be Out On Thala Ajith’s Birthday, Confirms Producer Boney Kapoor

Here's the big update you were all eagerly waiting for! Valimai's first look will be out on May 1, i.e on Thala Ajith's 50th birthday. Yes, you read that right!The producer of the film Boney Kapoor took to his Twitter space to confirm the news and tweeted, "The first look and the promotions of #Valimai will be initiated from May1st on the occasion of Mr #AjithKumar's 50th birthday #AK50."

Well, fans and followers of Thala are highly thrilled and are now trending #AK50 and #Valimai on social media. On the other hand, Boney Kapoor's update tweet has garnered 31k+ likes and 16.8k+ retweets already, which indeed indicates the excitement of the fans.

Let us tell you that 'Valimai Update' recently became the talk of the town, after a few over-enthusiastic fans of Ajith were seen requesting the makers to drop an update of the film during several public and political events. A disappointed Ajith had also issued a statement requesting fans to patiently wait for the update rather than creating a ruckus in public. In his statement, the actor had said, "As announced earlier, the updates of the film will be out at the right time. I am also in talks with the team to announce the updates as soon as possible. Please be patient until the updates are out. I request my fans to be patient and follow decency in public. I hope people who unconditionally love me will behave accordingly."

Valimai written and helmed by H Vinoth, is backed by Boney Kapoor's Bayview Projects LLP banner. Touted to be an out and out action-thriller, the film features an ensemble cast including Huma Qureshi, Karthikeya Gummakonda, Pavel Navageethan, Yogi Babu, Achyuth Kumar, Sumithra and Pugazh in key roles.

