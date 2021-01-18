Valimai First Look Will Not Release Before Ajith Kumar & Team Wrap Up The Shoot: Reports

Valimai, the upcoming Ajith Kumar starrer is currently under its last stage of filming. Now, the sources close to the film have made a big revelation about the much-awaited Valimai first look. Reportedly, the makers have decided that they will not release the first look before Thala Ajith and the team wrap up the project.

Yes, you read that right. The latest reports published by a leading daily suggest that the makers are planning to keep things strictly under the wrap until the shooting is finished. A team is planning to release a series of major updates following the Valimai first look release, to compensate for the long wait of Thala Ajith fans.

And if things go as planned, Ajith Kumar and the team will wrap up the shooting of the project mostly by the end of January or the beginning of February 2021. In that case, the highly anticipated Valimai first look poster will be out mostly by the second or third week of February.

As reported earlier, Thala Ajith is playing the role of Eeshwar Murthy IPS, a daring police officer, in Valimai. The star is apparently appearing in two different get-ups in the movie, that depicts the two stages of Eeshwar Murthy's life. If the sources are to be believed, the H Vinoth directorial will depict the two different stages of Eeshwar Murthy's character.

Bollywood actress Huma Qureshi, who had made her Tamil debut with Rajinikanth's Kaala, is appearing as the female lead in Valimai. Karthikeya Gummakonda, the RX 100 fame actor will play the lead antagonist. Yuvan Shankar Raja has composed the songs and background score for the movie, which is produced by the senior Bollywood filmmaker, Boney Kapoor.

