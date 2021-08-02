Valimai: First Single Of Thala Ajith Starrer Naanga Vera Maari To Be Out At 10:45 PM Tonight!

Ajith Kumar aka Thala Ajith's upcoming film Valimai is creating a solid buzz amongst the fans. The film is currently in the final stage of its production, and fans can't wait to see the magic of their favourite star on the big screen. Amidst all, the makers recently released an exciting update about the first single of Valimai, 'Naanga Vera Maari' on social media.

Sony Music South took to its official Twitter handle and wrote, "#NaangaVeraMaari from 10:45PM TONIGHT! Marking #30YearsOfAjithKumar ! Smiling face with sunglasses #Valimai."

Along with the tweet, the makers also released Thala Ajith's look from the lyrical video of 'Naanga Vera Maari', which is scheduled to be released at 10:45 pm tonight. The actor is looking handsome in the announcement poster. He can be seen flaunting a clean-shaven look and wearing a black jacket, t-shirt and jeans. Fans can't stop gushing over Thala Ajith's look in Naanga Vera Maari.

Talking about the film, Valimai is being directed by H Vinoth and produced by Boney Kapoor under the Bayview Projects LLP banner. Valimai also stars Huma Quresh, Kartikeya Gummakonda, Yogi Babu and Sumitra in pivotal roles.