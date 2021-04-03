Valimai Gets A New Release Date: The Ajith Kumar Starrer To Hit The Screens On August 12

Valimai, the highly anticipated Ajith Kumar starrer has been under production for over a year now. Reportedly, the Thala Ajith project has now got a new release date. If the latest reports are to be believed, Valimai is now slated to hit the theatres on August 12, 2021, as an Independence day special release.

Earlier, it was rumoured that Valimai might hit the theatres in May 2021, as a special gift for the audiences on the occasion of Ajith Kumar's 50th birthday. However, the sources close to the project rubbished the reports later. But, producer Boney Kapoor had confirmed that Valimai first look will be revealed on Thala Ajith's birthday.

"The first look and the promotions of #Valimai will be initiated from May 1st on the occasion of Mr #AjithKumar's 50th birthday #AK50," wrote the producer on his official Twitter page. It has also been confirmed that the promotional activities of the H Vinoth directorial will also begin in May 2021.

Later, producer Boney Kapoor had also confirmed that the Tamil Nadu theatrical rights of Valimai have been sold. "We at Bayview Projects & Zee Studios are happy to announce that the Tamil Nadu theatrical rights of our film #Valimai have been entrusted with Raahul of Romeo pictures @mynameisraahul and @Gopuram_Cinemas," wrote the producer.

