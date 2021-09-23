Valimai Glimpse Is Here! Thala Ajith Is Back With A Bang In H Vinoth Directorial

The highly anticipated glimpse of Kollywood stalwart Ajith's forthcoming film Valimai has been released today (September 23). Going by the footage which is a shade less than 2 minutes, the film promises to be a grand actioner high on stunts and a lot of celebratory moments to appeal to the superstar's humongous fanbase. The glimpse is being lapped up by fans.

Written and helmed by H Vinoth and backed by Boney Kapoor under his production banner Bayview Projects LLP, the film features Huma Qureshi as the female lead.

Interestingly, the film marks Vinoth's second collaboration with Ajith after their 2019 film Nerkonda Paarvai. The courtroom drama is the official Tamil remake of the Hindi blockbuster film Pink starring Amitabh Bachchan and Taapsee Pannu in the lead roles.