Valimai: Karthikeya Gummakonda’s Poster From The Ajith Starrer Released!

After a lot of speculations, the makers of Valimai finally dropped the first look poster of the film featuring the main antagonist Karthikeya Gummakonda on Tuesday (September 21). Unveiling his intriguing avatar, the makers wrote on their Twitter handle, "Team #Valimai wishes a very Happy Birthday to talented @ActorKartikeya. Stay blessed always."

In the poster, the handsome actor can be seen stylishly holding an antenna cell phone and a bottle in hand. The poster has indeed left fans excited who are next waiting for the film's highly anticipated teaser.

A few over-enthusiastic fans were also seen requesting the makers to at least reveal the film's teaser release date. As per multiple film analysts, a special update is awaiting for fans which will be mostly out this week. If reports are anything to go by, the release date will also be out along with the teaser of Valimai. The Ajith-starrer is currently under the pre-production stage and might hit the marquee this year.

The actioner's shooting was wrapped up with the Russia schedule in August. Reportedly, the team shot a few stunts and action sequences featuring the lead actors, which is said to be one of the highlights of the film.

Directed by H Vinoth and backed by Boney Kapoor under his production banner Bayview Projects LLP, the actioner features Huma Qureshi as the female lead. The other cast members of Valimai are Pearle Maaney, Pavel Navageethan, Yogi Babu, Achyuth Kumar, Sumithra, Sangeetha, Bani J and Pugazh, to name a few. With songs composed by renowned music composer Yuvan Shankar Raja, Valimai has camera cranked by cinematographer Nirav Shah and editing carried out by Vijay Velukutty.

Talking about the film's updates, so far the film's first single 'Naanga Vera Maari' and motion poster have been released by the makers.