      Valimai: Maanaadu Director Venkat Prabhu Shares A Massive Update On Ajith’s Actioner

      Just a week ago, the makers of Ajith's Valimai dropped the film's highly anticipated first single 'Naanga Vera Maari'. Featuring the handsome actor, the lyrical video garnered immense response from the netizens. Well, as fans still can't get enough of Valimai's first single, the latest we hear is about a super update gearing up to hit the social media very soon. Yes, you read that right!

      Apparently, director Venkat Prabhu has confirmed that the film's second single is ready and will be dropped shortly. In a video, the helmer can be seen revealing that music composer Yuvan Shankar Raja has readied the second song. Further, Venkat also shared that Maanaadu's second single is also ready to be dropped. He was responding to a fan who queried about Valimai. Well, the video has now taken the internet by storm, with many expecting a huge announcement from the Valimai makers in the days to come.

      Talking more about Valimai's the film's shooting has been reportedly wrapped and the post-production works are going on at a brisk pace. Directed by H Vinoth, the actioner is backed by renowned producer Boney Kapoor under Bayview Projects LLP. The film marks Ajith's second collaboration with Vinoth after Nerkonda Paarvai (2019), the Tamil remake of Bollywood courtroom drama Pink starring Amitabh Bachchan and Taapsee Pannu in the lead roles.

      Starring Huma Qureshi, Karthikeya Gummakonda, Yogi Babu, Shivaji Guruvayoor, Pavel Navageethan, Pearle Maaney, Achyuth Kumar, Gurbani Judge (VJ Bani) and Sumithra, Valimai has camera cranked by Nirav Shah.

      The film's release date is yet to be made official.

