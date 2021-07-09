Valimai Makes History; Ajith Starrer Defeats Avengers: Endgame And Baahubali 2!

Valimai is all over the internet yet again! Amid speculations about its first look poster release, the film has created a massive record which has indeed left Ajith fans super excited. Apparently, the Thala-starrer has crossed 1.71 million interests on BookMyShow (India) and has topped the list of films that have received most number of interest.

Surprisingly, Valimai has achieved the rare feat by defeating Avengers: Endgame and Baahubali 2 that have achieved 1.7 and 1 million interests respectively, on the movie ticket booking app. Let us tell you that the film has created the record much before its maiden update or release announcement. With the big news going viral on social media, fans and followers of Thala Ajith can't keep calm as they now trend #ValimaiSupremacyInBMS (BMS stands for BookMyShow) on Twitter along with the usual hashtags like #ValimaiUpdate #Valimai and #Ajith.

Talking about the highly anticipated Valimai update, reports are rife that the film's first look poster will be released on July 15. Though the makers haven't accepted or denied the ongoing buzz, renowned production company AGS Cinemas and other film analysts have already confirmed the news through their respective social media handles.

Initially, the first update of the film was expected to be out on the occasion of Ajith's 50th birthday (May 1), however, the plan was dropped unanimously by the team owing to the second wave of COVID-19 pandemic.

Written and directed by H Vinoth, Valimai is bankrolled by renowned producer Boney Kapoor under Bayview Projects LLP. Also starring Huma Qureshi, Karthikeya Gummakonda, Yogi Babu, Shivaji Guruvayoor, Pavel Navageethan, Pearle Maaney, Achyuth Kumar, Gurbani Judge (VJ Bani) and Sumithra, the film is expected to release by the end of 2021. The technical team of Valimai includes music composer Yuvan Shankar Raja and director of photography Nirav Shah.