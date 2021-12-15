Valimai Making Video: Ajith Kumar Stuns With His Brilliant Bike Stunt!

The makers of Valimai, the upcoming Ajith Kumar starrer released an electrifying making video of the movie, that has set social media on fire. In the Valimai making video that was released on December 14, Tuesday, leading man Ajith Kumar is seen performing a risky bike stunt on his own, as always. However, the dedicated actor got injured in the process.

In the 3.03 minutes long Valimai making video, leading man Ajith and antagonist Kartikeya Gummakonda were initially seen preparing for the stunt sequence. The crew headed by director H Vinoth, on the other hand, is seen extensively working on the sets. The video shows the long wait of Ajith Kumar fans, for the Valimai update.

Watch Valimai making video here:

Towards the end of the making video, the makers thanked leading man Ajith for his support, hard work, and commitment to the project. Next, the actor is seen performing the risky bike stunt without a body double and met with an accident in the process. However, Ajith got up immediately and finished shooting for the scene.

The extremely exciting Valimai making video has left both the Ajith Kumar fans and Tamil cinema audiences who have been eagerly waiting for the film, totally excited. From the making video, it is evident that the H Vinoth directorial is going to be a complete treat for the viewers, who love action thrillers.

As reported earlier, Ajith Kumar is playing a CBICID officer in Valimai, which is touted to be an out-and-out action thriller. The project features an extensive star cast including Sumitra, Huma Qureshi, Yogi Babu, Achyuth Kumar, Dhruvan, Pavel Navageethan, and others in the key roles. Yuvan Shankar Raja has composed the music. Nirav Shah is the DOP. Valimai, which is bankrolled by Boney Kapoor and Zee Studios, is slated to be released on Pongal 2022.