Valimai Motion Poster Is Out: Thala Ajith's Fierce Avatar Sets Social Media On Fire!

The highly anticipated Valimai motion poster is finally here. The makers of the Thala Ajith starrer revealed the highly promising first look motion poster of the movie on Sunday, July 11. The Valimai motion poster, which features leading man Ajith Kumar in his ultimate fierce avatar, has now set social media on fire.

From the electrifying first look motion poster, it is evident that Valimai is an out-and-out action thriller that has revolves around racing. Thala Ajith looks a million bucks in the motion poster, which has definitely raised the expectations over the project. The biggest plus points of the Valimai motion poster are unarguably the exceptional background score by Yuvan Shankar Raja, stunning visuals by Nirav Shah, and excellent CG works by the technical team.

Watch Valimai motion poster here:

Valimai, which marks Thala Ajith's comeback to cop roles, is unarguably one of the most awaited upcoming projects of Tamil cinema. The movie marks Ajith's second collaboration with the young filmmaker, H Vinoth.

As reported earlier, the H Vinoth directorial mainly revolves around the racing business and a CBCID officer who gets involved in it. Thala Ajith is playing the central character Eeshwar Murthy IPS in the movie. The star is apparently appearing in two different get-ups in Valimai, which depicts the two stages of Eeshwar Murthy's life.

Huma Qureshi, the popular Bollywood actress is appearing as the female lead in Valimai. Karthikeya Gummakonda, the RX 100 fame actor is playing the lead antagonist. Yuvan Shankar Raja has composed the songs and background score for Valimai, which is jointly bankrolled by the senior Bollywood producer Boney Kapoor and Zee Studios.