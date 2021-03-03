Valimai: Motion Poster Of Ajith Starrer To Be Out Soon; Music Composer Yuvan Shankar Raja Drops A Hint

It's coming soon! After a very long wait, Ajith's Valimai update is going to be unveiled soon. Yes, you read that right! The music composer of the action-thriller Yuvan Shankar Raja during his recent media interaction revealed that he is working on the scores for the motion poster of the film.

Reportedly, he confirmed that the promotional activities and updates of Valimai are getting ready, and the details about the same will be out soon one after the other. Though there have been speculations regarding the film's update, Yuvan's confirmation has now taken the internet by storm with Ajith fans celebrating and eagerly waiting for the big day. On a related note, the celebrated music composer recently made it to the headlines after he revealed that Valimai will have a folk song with lyrics penned by Vignesh Shivan. A video of Odisha drummers working on the song had also gone viral on social media.

Coming back to Valimai update, earlier, Ajith and the producer of the film Boney Kapoor had requested fans to patiently wait for the update from the team. Apparently, the star was disappointed after many, who claimed to be Thala fans were seen unnecessarily asking for Valimai update to cricketers R Ashwin and Moeen Ali during cricket matches, and Prime Minister Narendra Modi during one of his rallies.

Assuring the fans that the updates will be out at the right time, the actor in his statement said, "As announced earlier, the updates of the film will be out at the right time. I am also in talks with the team to announce the updates as soon as possible. Please be patient until the updates are out."

Written and directed by H Vinoth, Valimai is produced by Boney Kapoor under his production banner Bayview Projects. The highly anticipated action-thriller features Huma Qureshi, Karthikeya Gummakonda, Pavel Navageethan, Yogi Babu, Achyuth Kumar and Pugazh in important roles. On a related note, if reports are to be believed, Valimai will have a massive release in August or September 2021.

