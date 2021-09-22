Valimai Release Date: Ajith Starrer And Thalapathy Vijay’s Beast To Clash On Pongal 2022?

It's confirmed! Valimai will be hitting the cinemas on Pongal 2022. Unveiling the most awaited update, the actioner's producer Boney Kapoor took to his social media handle and wrote, "Happy to announce that #Valimai will hit the screens on Pongal 2022."

He added the viral hashtags #ValimaiFromPongal #ValimaiPongal #Valimai to his post and tagged the main cast and crew of the film. Though the release date is yet to be revealed, rumours are rife that Valimai will be out on January 14. On the other hand, the release date has also flabbergasted fans of both Thala and Vijay, as the grapevine suggests that the forthcoming film of Thalapathy, Beast might also release coinciding with the special occasion. However, there is no official word in this regard.

Well, with the speculations about the two films' theatrical clash on Pongal 2022 doing the rounds on social media, one will have to wait and watch to see what unfolds in the days to come. If the rumours turn out to be true, the clash of 2022 will mark their 7th one after Kushi-Unnai Kodu Ennai Tharuven, Friends-Dheena, Bhagavathi-Villain, Pokiri-Aalwar, Jilla-Veeram and Poove Unakkaga-Kaloori Vaasal.

On a related note, Vijay's previous venture Master was released on Pongal 2020, and turned out to be a huge success at the box office.

Coming back to Valimai, the film written and directed by H Vinoth is produced by Boney Kapoor under his production banner Bayview Projects LLP. Also starring Huma Qureshi, Karthikeya Gummakonda, Pearle Maaney, Pavel Navageethan, Yogi Babu, Achyuth Kumar, Sumithra, Sangeetha, Bani J and Pugazh, Valimai's teaser will mostly release on Thursday (September 23).

As of Beast, the film is helmed by Kolamavu Kokila director Nelson Dilipkumar. Touted to be an out-and-out action entertainer, the Vijay-starrer features Pooja Hegde as the leading lady. Notably, the diva is marking her comeback in Kollywood with the actioner after almost 10 years of her debut film Mugamoodi (2012).