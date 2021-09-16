Valimai Release: Not On Diwali, But The Ajith Starrer Might Release During This Festival!

Of late, there have been reports emerging about Ajith's Valimai release. Recently, it was reported that the film will grace the theatres on November 4, coinciding with the Diwali festival. However, looks like the makers have made up their minds and have finally decided not to release the film in November.

If the latest reports are to be believed, the actioner will hit the marquee in December 2021 on the special occasion of Christmas. Reportedly, the makers had initially decided to release the film on November 4, however, they later postponed the date to avoid a clash with Rajinikanth's Annaatthe and Silambarasan's Maanaadu. Though no big Tamil releases have been scheduled for December, Valimai will surely have a neck and neck contest with Allu Arjun's Pushpa in theatres. Notably, the Telugu film is also releasing in Tamil, Malayalam, Hindi and Kannada. Well, with speculations and reports doing the rounds about Valimai's release, we will have to wait and watch to see what unfolds in the days to come.

On a related note, the film's teaser will reportedly be dropped along with the release announcement in September. However, an official confirmation is awaited.

So far, Valimai's motion poster and first single 'Naanga Vera Maari' have been released by the makers. Directed by H Vinoth and produced by Boney Kapoor under the Bayview Projects LLP banner, the actioner features Huma Qureshi and Gang Leader (Telugu) fame Karthikeya Gummakonda as the female lead and main antagonist respectively. The other cast members of Valimai are Pavel Navageethan, Yogi Babu, Achyuth Kumar, Sumithra, Sangeetha, Pearle Maaney, Bani J and Pugazh.

The technical team of Valimai consists of music composer Yuvan Shankar Raja, cinematographer Nirav Shah and editor Vijay Velukutty.