      Valimai’s Budget: H Vinoth Directorial Becomes Ajith’s Most Expensive Film And The Reason Will Surprise You!

      After a long hiatus, the makers of Ajith's Valimai recently unveiled a few updates of the film. Apparently, the makers revealed that the superstar will be essaying the role of a CBCID officer named Eeswara Murthy in the action entertainer. It was also said that a few actors were replaced in the film, as they were reluctant to shoot amid the COVID-19 pandemic. Well now, the film has grabbed headlines for another reason which has a lot to do with its budget.

      Reportedly, Valimai has now become Thala's highest budgeted movie and the major reason behind the same is it being long overdue. For the unversed, the film was supposed to hit the theatres last year but owing to the COVID-19 pandemic and the subsequent lockdown, the team postponed the release indefinitely. However, the budget of the film gradually amounted to Rs 25 crore eventually increasing the total budget due to the delay. With the second wave of COVID-19 gripping the nation yet again, the makers are said to be dubious about the film's release.

      As of now, the team is left with a few more days to shoot and post the lockdown, the cast and crew members will be flying abroad to shoot their final schedule.

      Written and directed by H Vinoth, Valimai is backed by Boney Kapoor under Bayview Projects LLP. Starring Huma Qureshi, Karthikeya Gummakonda, Yogi Babu, Shivaji Guruvayoor, Pavel Navageethan, Pearle Maaney, Achyuth Kumar and Gurbani Judge (VJ Bani) and Sumithra, the film's technical team includes music composer Yuvan Shankar Raja and cinematographer Nirav Shah. Though the film's title was announced in October 2019, the first look, teaser and trailer of Valimai are yet to be revealed.

      Story first published: Tuesday, June 15, 2021, 10:52 [IST]
      X