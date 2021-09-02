Valimai’s Shoot Wrapped Up, Release Announcement To Be Out Very Soon!

Ajith's forthcoming film Valimai has yet again made headlines, and this time too for an exciting reason. According to the latest reports, the cast and crew of the actioner wrapped up the film's shoot recently.

The team was off to Russia to shoot a few high-octane action sequences and reportedly, the members have now returned to Chennai. Well, the rumour mills are churning with a possibility of the film's release announcement in the days to come. Rumouredly, the film's release will be announced by the makers in September. As per multiple reports, the makers are planning to release the film on the festive occasion of Diwali in 2021, however, only an official confirmation will unveil the truth about the ongoing buzz. Written and directed by H Vinoth, Valimai is slated to release in Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, Malayalam and Hindi.

Notably, the film's theatrical rights have been entrusted with Raahul of Romeo Pictures and Gopuram Cinemas. Raahul is also the business head at Valimai producer Boney Kapoor's Bayview Projects LLP. Though there is no official confirmation, reports suggest that the rights were sold for a whopping Rs 72 crore.

Backed by Boney Kapoor under his Bayview Projects LLP banner, the actioner features Huma Qureshi and Gang Leader (Telugu) fame Karthikeya Gummakonda as the female lead and main antagonist respectively. The other cast members of Valimai are Pearle Maaney, Pavel Navageethan, Yogi Babu, Achyuth Kumar, Sumithra, Sangeetha, Bani J and Pugazh.

With songs composed by renowned music composer Yuvan Shankar Raja, Valimai has camera cranked by cinematographer Nirav Shah. The film has editor has Vijay Velukutty taking charge at the editing table.

Talking about the film's updates, so far the film's first single 'Naanga Vera Maari' and motion poster have been released. How excited are you about Valimai's release announcement? Tell us in the comment section below.