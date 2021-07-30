Valimai: Thala Ajith And Team To Wrap Up The Project With A Short Schedule

Valimai, the Thala Ajith starring action thriller has been under production for the past two years. After a long wait, the makers had finally revealed the highly anticipated Valimai first look, a couple of weeks back. Interestingly, the sources close to the Ajith Kumar starrer have revealed a highly exciting update.

According to the sources, the team is planning to wrap up Valimai with a short schedule, by the next weekend. Thala Ajith and the team are planning to travel abroad to shoot an action sequence. The makers are planning to finish the schedule in 5 days, thus finally completing the shoot of the project.

In that case, the release date of Valimai might be announced soon with a brand new poster. The grapevine suggests that the makers are planning a massive theatrical release for the Thala Ajith starrer. However, it won't be easy for the project to hit the theatres this year, considering the spike in COVID-19 cases in the country.

Ajith Kumar is playing the role of Eeshwar Moorthy IPS, a CBCID officer in the movie which marks his second collaboration with director H Vinoth. Thala Ajith is said to be appearing in three different get-ups in Valimai. The project reportedly revolves around the racing business and the crimes involved in it.

Huma Qureshi is appearing as the female lead opposite Ajith Kumar in the movie. Kartikeya Gummakonda, the popular Telugu actor is playing the lead antagonist. Pearle Maaney, Yogi Babu, Paval Navageethan, Achyuth Kumar, senior actress Sumithra, Malayalam actor Shivaji Guruvayoor, Pugazh, Raj Ayyappa, VJ Bani, and so on essay the supporting roles.

Senior cinematographer Nirav Shah is the DOP of the project. Popular musician Yuvan Shankar Raja has composed the songs and background score for Valimai. The project is jointly produced by Boney Kapoor and Zee Studios.