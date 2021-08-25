Valimai To Master, South Indian Films Dominate Twitter Hashtags List!

It's indeed a gala time for the ardent fans of south Indian films. Recently, Twitter released its most tweeted hashtags in India for the first half of 2021, and guess who dominated the list? It's Ajith's yet-to-be-released actioner Valimai that topped the listicle. According to the list released, the hashtag #Valimai was the most tweeted one between January 1, 2021, to June 30, 2021.

Thala's film directed by H Vinoth was in the buzz right since its inception. Though the film was launched on October 18, 2019, the first update, i.e. the motion poster of Valimai was dropped by the makers on July 11, 2021. Between the period, eagerly awaiting fans of Ajith were seen time and again trending hashtags including #Valmai and #ValimaiUpdate on Twitter so as to request the makers for an update.

Well, sharing the list on the occasion of Hashtag Day, Twitter India's latest tweet read, "It's #HashtagDay so you know what that means! Here's the list of the most tweeted hashtags in Indian in the first half of 2021."

It's #HashtagDay so you know what that means! Here's the list of the most Tweeted hashtags in India in the first half of 2021 👀 pic.twitter.com/xuKApkk5cy — Twitter India (@TwitterIndia) August 23, 2021

Interestingly, the second on the list is none other than Vijay's Master, the first Tamil film of 2021 that set the box office on fire with its massive release. Directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj, the film was released on January 13, one day ahead of Pongal. Master is followed by Mahesh Babu's upcoming film Sarkaru Vaari Paata.

It's a double bonanza for Valimai, as its leading man Ajith has bagged the fourth position in the list. Following him on the fifth spot is hashtag #Thalapathy65, the tentative title of Vijay's forthcoming film Beast. The other top hashtags on the list are #iheartawards, #rubinadilak, #bts #covid19 and #VakeelSaab. Notably, the Telugu film Vakeel Saab also turned many heads in the first half of the year. All thanks to speculations about its release postponements and buzz about the film's business. The Pawan Kalyan-starrer is the official Telugu remake of the Bollywood courtroom drama Pink starring Amitabh Bachchan and Taapsee Pannu.

Here's The List Of Top 10 Hashtags From India

#valimai

#master

#sarkaruvaaripaata

#ajithkumar

#thalapathy65

#iheartawards

#rubinadilak

#bts

#covid19

#vakeelsaab