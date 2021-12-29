Valimai Trailer Release Date: Here Is Everything You Need To Know!

Valimai, the highly anticipated Ajith Kumar starrer is gearing up for a grand release in 2022. The makers of the project have been treating the Ajith fans with back-to-back updates, including the songs and theme music. Interestingly, the most-awaited Valimai trailer is now gearing up for its grand release.

In a recent interview given to Cinema Express, director H Vinoth had confirmed that the Valimai trailer is gearing up for its grand release. Now, the believable sources have confirmed that the official trailer of the Ajith Kumar starrer is slated to release tomorrow (December 30, Thursday). The release time and more details are expected to be revealed very soon.

H Vinoth also revealed that the Ajith Kumar starrer has two more songs, which be revealed only on the date of the film's release. According to the talented director, both the songs will be revealed on the release day of Valimai, as both play crucial roles in the story.

The makers of Valimai had released the 'whistle theme' from the movie a couple of days back. The 1.41 minutes long Valimai whistle theme, which is composed by the renowned musician Yuvan Shankar Raja had taken social media by storm. Along with the whistle theme, the makers had revealed picture footage that features leading man Ajith Kumar's exclusive stills from the movie.

As reported earlier, Valimai is now gearing up to hit the theatres on January 13, 2022, on the special occasion of Pongal. The H Vinoth directorial thus marks the comeback of Ajith Kumar to the big screens, after a long gap of over 3 years. The movie features an extensive star cast including Huma Qureshi, Kartikeya Gummakonda, Sumitra, Yogi Babu, and others in the key roles. Valimai is produced by Boney Kapoor and Zee Studios.