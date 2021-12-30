Valimai Trailer Review: Ajith Kumar & H Vinoth Are Back With An Electrifying Action Thriller!

The highly anticipated Valimai trailer is finally here. The official trailer of the Ajith Kumar starrer was revealed through the official social media pages of Sony Music South, today (December 30, 2021). The Valimai trailer promises that the Ajith Kumar-H Vinoth project is going to be an electrifying action thriller.

As reported earlier, Ajith Kumar is playing a CBICID officer in Valimai, which marks his second collaboration with director H Vinoth. The movie, which is touted to be a complete action thriller will have some high voltage action sequences featuring Ajith and antagonist Kartikeya Gummakonda. The leading man has performed all the bike stunts in the film without a body double and was injured during the shoot.

Yuvan Shankar Raja has composed the songs and original score for the movie. The whistle theme of the Ajith Kumar starrer, which was released a few days back had won the internet. Valimai, which is scripted by director H Vinoth himself, features an extensive star cast including Bollywood actress Huma Qureshi, Sumitra, Yogi Babu, Paval Navageethan, and others in the pivotal roles. Valimai is bankrolled by Boney Kapoor's Bayview Projects LLP, in association with Zee Studios. The Ajith Kumar starrer is slated to hit the theatres on January 13, 2022.