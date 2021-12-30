Valimai Trailer Review: Ajith Kumar & H Vinoth Are Back With An Electrifying Action Thriller!

The
highly
anticipated
Valimai
trailer
is
finally
here.
The
official
trailer
of
the
Ajith
Kumar
starrer
was
revealed
through
the
official
social
media
pages
of
Sony
Music
South,
today
(December
30,
2021).
The
Valimai
trailer
promises
that
the
Ajith
Kumar-H
Vinoth
project
is
going
to
be
an
electrifying
action
thriller.
As
reported
earlier,
Ajith
Kumar
is
playing
a
CBICID
officer
in
Valimai,
which
marks
his
second
collaboration
with
director
H
Vinoth.
The
movie,
which
is
touted
to
be
a
complete
action
thriller
will
have
some
high
voltage
action
sequences
featuring
Ajith
and
antagonist
Kartikeya
Gummakonda.
The
leading
man
has
performed
all
the
bike
stunts
in
the
film
without
a
body
double
and
was
injured
during
the
shoot.
Yuvan
Shankar
Raja
has
composed
the
songs
and
original
score
for
the
movie.
The
whistle
theme
of
the
Ajith
Kumar
starrer,
which
was
released
a
few
days
back
had
won
the
internet.
Valimai,
which
is
scripted
by
director
H
Vinoth
himself,
features
an
extensive
star
cast
including
Bollywood
actress
Huma
Qureshi,
Sumitra,
Yogi
Babu,
Paval
Navageethan,
and
others
in
the
pivotal
roles.
Valimai
is
bankrolled
by
Boney
Kapoor's
Bayview
Projects
LLP,
in
association
with
Zee
Studios.
The
Ajith
Kumar
starrer
is
slated
to
hit
the
theatres
on
January
13,
2022.