    For Quick Alerts
    ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
    For Daily Alerts
    Videos

      Don't Miss!

      bredcrumb bredcrumb

      Valimai Trailer Review: Ajith Kumar & H Vinoth Are Back With An Electrifying Action Thriller!

      By
      |

      The highly anticipated Valimai trailer is finally here. The official trailer of the Ajith Kumar starrer was revealed through the official social media pages of Sony Music South, today (December 30, 2021). The Valimai trailer promises that the Ajith Kumar-H Vinoth project is going to be an electrifying action thriller.

      Valimai Trailer Review: Ajith Kumar & H Vinoth Are Back With An Electrifying Action Thriller!

      As reported earlier, Ajith Kumar is playing a CBICID officer in Valimai, which marks his second collaboration with director H Vinoth. The movie, which is touted to be a complete action thriller will have some high voltage action sequences featuring Ajith and antagonist Kartikeya Gummakonda. The leading man has performed all the bike stunts in the film without a body double and was injured during the shoot.

      Yuvan Shankar Raja has composed the songs and original score for the movie. The whistle theme of the Ajith Kumar starrer, which was released a few days back had won the internet. Valimai, which is scripted by director H Vinoth himself, features an extensive star cast including Bollywood actress Huma Qureshi, Sumitra, Yogi Babu, Paval Navageethan, and others in the pivotal roles. Valimai is bankrolled by Boney Kapoor's Bayview Projects LLP, in association with Zee Studios. The Ajith Kumar starrer is slated to hit the theatres on January 13, 2022.

      Comments
      Story first published: Thursday, December 30, 2021, 18:15 [IST]
      Other articles published on Dec 30, 2021
      Click to comments
      Get Instant News Updates
      Enable
      x
      Notification Settings X
      Time Settings
      Done
      Clear Notification X
      Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
      Yes No
      Settings X
      Close
      X