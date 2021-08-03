Valimai Update: Ajith Creates ‘Vera Maari’ Record, Completes Dubbing In Two And A Half Days!

Ajith's 'Naanga Vera Maari' from Valimai is all over the internet! The actioner's foot-tapping first single has been making quite a noise on social media and music streaming platforms since its release last evening. The lyrical song featuring Thala is getting immense praise from all corners and indeed looks like fans are super pleased. Well, amid all hustle-bustle what has caught the attention of netizens is a humongous buzz on the internet that has a lot to do with the versatile actor.

As per the latest grapevine, the stalwart completed Valimai's dubbing in just two and a half days. Rumouredly, the H Vinoth directorial has become the fastest film Ajith has completed dubbing in a short period. With the buzz doing the rounds on social media, fans are also speculating the reason behind the same. Though some share that his experience might be one of the reasons for the swiftness, a few have also expressed dubiousness about the actor's dialogues in the film.

The highly anticipated film is in its final stage of production. Written by Vinoth, Valimai is backed by renowned producer Boney Kapoor under Bayview Projects LLP. The film marks Ajith's second collaboration with Vinoth after Nerkonda Paarvai (2019), the Tamil remake of Bollywood courtroom drama Pink starring Amitabh Bachchan and Taapsee Pannu in the lead roles.

Featuring Huma Qureshi, Karthikeya Gummakonda, Yogi Babu, Shivaji Guruvayoor, Pavel Navageethan, Pearle Maaney, Achyuth Kumar, Gurbani Judge (VJ Bani) and Sumithra, Valimai's music is composed by Yuvan Shankar Raja. Nirav Shah is the film's director of photography.

In the action-drama, Ajith will be seen playing the role of a CBCID officer. Valimai's motion poster was released on July 11. The film's release date is yet to be announced.