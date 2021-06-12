Valimai Update: Ajith Kumar To Play A CBCID In The Project!

Ajith Kumar, the beloved Thala of Tamil cinema will be next seen in the highly-anticipated action-thriller Valimai. The Thala Ajith fans and cine-goers have been eagerly waiting for the Valimai update, ever since the project went on floors. However, the sources close to the H Vinoth directorial have now revealed an exciting update.

Interestingly, Ajith Kumar is playing the role of a CBCID in Valimai. Earlier, it was reported that Thala's character in the project, Eeshwar Moorthy IPS is a police officer. But now, it has been confirmed by the sources that he is playing a CBCID in the film. It is also revealed that Thala Ajith will be seen in a mass stunt sequence and chase sequence in the project.

In a recent interview given to Outlook, director H Vinoth and Ajith Kumar's PRO Suresh Chandraa revealed the current status of Valimai, and how the project shaped up. "We shot with lot of senior actors during the beginning.. Last year, they refused to come for shoot when we resumed due to #Covid So we reshot with new artistes. Similarly, we had to reshoot in new locations too due to availability," revealed director Vinoth.

Suresh Chandraa, on the other hand, revealed: "One action sequence is left, to be shot abroad.. That will be shot once #lockdown and travel restrictions are lifted... The dubbing is almost complete.. Finishing touches need to be given.. Soon, the movie will be ready."

Coming to Valimai, the movie marks Ajith Kumar's second collaboration with director H Vinoth. Bollywood actress Huma Qureshi appears as the female lead in the project, which is scripted by the director himself. Yuvan Shankar Raja has composed the songs and original score. Valimai is bankrolled by Boney Kapoor and Zee Studios.