Valimai Update: Fan Requests Amid UEFA EURO 2020 Despite Thala Ajith’s Warning!

Not too long ago, actor Ajith had warned fans not to bring up his next Valimai at any of the public events after a few over-enthusiastic fans requested for the film's update during political rallies and a cricket Test match between India and England. Requesting fans to maintain dignity and discipline in public and on social media, the actor had further added that all the updates of his film will be out at the right time.

Well now, looks like one of Ajith fans have gone overboard avoiding the actor's warning, as a picture of a person holding a banner requesting Valimai update from the UEFO Euro 2020 match goes viral on social media. Presumably taken during one of the football matches, the banner reads, "Euro 2020 Valimai Update?" with hashtags including #Boney #UltimateStar and #Ajith.

Though there is no clarity about the venue or the teams that played during the match, the banner has indeed garnered a good deal of attention with many supporting and a few slamming the person. On the other hand, another section of social media users has also opined that the picture is a morphed one circulated by miscreants to create misunderstandings as there are already speculations about the film's update release on July 15.

It is to be noted that the film was announced in October 2019, however, the makers failed to unveil an update one of the reasons being the COVID-19 pandemic. Lately, it was announced that the first look will be revealed on May 1 on Ajith's 50th birthday, which was again postponed due to the second wave of pandemic.

Also starring Bollywood actress Huma Qureshi along with Karthikeya Gummakonda, Yogi Babu, Shivaji Guruvayoor, Pavel Navageethan, Pearle Maaney, Achyuth Kumar and Gurbani Judge (VJ Bani) and Sumithra, the film is being directed by H Vinoth and bankrolled by Boney Kapoor under his production banner Bayview Projects LLP.