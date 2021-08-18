Valimai Update: Thala Ajith And Team To Skip Foreign Schedule Of The Project?

Valimai, the highly anticipated upcoming Thala Ajith starrer is nearing the final stage of its production. Recently, the makers had revealed the much-awaited first single of Valimai, to the much delight of Ajith fans. The Naanga Vera Maari song, which is composed by Yuvan Shankar Raja has already emerged as a chartbuster.

Now the sources have revealed a highly exciting update regarding the final schedule shooting of the Thala Ajith starrer. If the reports are to be believed, Ajith Kumar and the Valimai team are still busy with the shooting of the final portions of the H Vinoth directorial, in Hyderabad. The sources suggest that the makers have decided to shoot the remaining portions in Hyderabad itself, considering the pandemic situation.

Even though the team was initially planning to fly to a foreign location to shoot the climax portions, the plans are reportedly dropped now. The reports suggest that the team is currently busy with the shooting of a high-voltage action sequence, featuring Ajith Kumar and antagonist Kartikeya Gummakonda. If things go as planned, director H Vinoth and his team will finally wrap up the shooting of Valimai, with this Hyderabad schedule.

Valimai Release Might Get Postponed; To Hit The Screens In 2022?

Valimai: Maanaadu Director Venkat Prabhu Shares Massive Update On Ajith's Actioner

As reported earlier, the second single of Valimai is all set to be released, very soon. In a recent interaction with the audiences, filmmaker Venkat Prabhu, who is the cousin brother of Yuvan Shankar Raja, had revealed that the musician has finished the works on the second schedule of the Thala Ajith starrer.

Valimai, which marks Thala Ajith's second collaboration with director H Vinoth, features Huma Qureshi as the female lead. The project features an ensemble star cast including Kartikeya Gummakonda, Yogi Babu, Sumithra, Paval Navageethan, Pearle Maaney, and others in pivotal roles. Valimai is bankrolled by Boney Kapoor and Zee Studios.