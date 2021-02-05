Valimai Update To Be Revealed Soon, Ajith Kumar Assures The Fans

Valimai, the Ajith Kumar starrer has been under production for over a year now. As reported earlier, Thala Ajith fans are highly upset with the makers of the movie for not revealing any updates, so far. However, Ajith Kumar himself has assured the fans that the Valimai update is on the way.

Thala Ajith, who has been shooting in Hyderabad for the H Vinoth directorial, has been meeting his hards fans lately. During their meeting, a fan of Ajith named Harish asked the actor for an update on Valimai. The actor promised the fans that an update on the project will be out by the end of February 2021.

"Last evening met #ThalaAjith sir at #Valimai️ set's and 10mins we enjoyed with him and when we asked him #ValimaiUpdate he told by February end will get All updates. Really humbled sir for giving us appointment," wrote Harish on his Twitter post. He also shared a picture with Thala on his post.

In the new picture, Ajith Kumar is seen in a black hooded jacket and his signature salt n pepper style. The look from the picture posted by Harish is assumed to be the talented actor's look for Valimai, which is said to be a complete action thriller.

Reportedly, Ajith is playing the role of Eeshwar Murthy IPS, a police officer, in Valimai. The star is apparently appearing in two different get-ups in the movie, that depicts the two stages of Eeshwar Murthy's life. If the sources are to be believed, Valimai revolves around the two different stages of Eeshwar Murthy's character. Yuvan Shankar Raja has composed the songs and background score for the movie, which is jointly produced by the senior Bollywood filmmaker, Boney Kapoor, and Zee Studios.

