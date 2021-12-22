Valimai Whistle Theme Music Featuring Ajith To Be Out Today At 3.30 PM!

It can't get bigger than this. Ahead of its grand release, Valimai's theme music titled 'Whistle Theme' will be out today at 3.30 pm. Though nothing much has been revealed with respect to the update, it is being said that an extended version of the motion poster's music will be dropped by the makers.

Sharing the big news, Sony Music South wrote on their Twitter handle, "#WhistleTheme from #Valimai to get you hooked ! : PM TODAY! RT and let the world know!" Though the producer of Valimai, Boney Kapoor, who usually shares the film's updates has not tweeted regarding the 'Whistle Theme', music composer Yuvan Shankar Raja has retweeted Sony Music South's Tweet.

Let us tell you that of late rumours have been rife about a possible update release of the film's teaser or third single, however, nothing much has been shared regarding them. So far, Valimai's first look poster, motion poster, first single 'Naanga Vera Maari' and second single 'Mother Song' have been released. Not just that, the team had even shared a making video of a stunt sequence that left the netizens and fans nothing but enthralled.

Weeks ago, the makers had announced the release date of Valimai, which will now grace the theatres on January 13 coinciding with the Pongal festival. Well, with the big release just three weeks away, fans are expecting the unexpected before the storm finally hits the big screen.

Touted to be an out and out actioner, Valimai stars Ajith in the role of a police officer. The film stars an ensemble cast including Huma Qureshi, Kartikeya Gummakonda, Bani, Sumithra, Yogi Babu, Achyuth Kumar, Raj Ayyappa, Pearle Maaney, Dhruvan, Pugazh and Pavel Navageethan. Co-produced by Boney Kapoor and Zee Studios, Valimai was expected to release in late 2020 but was postponed owing to the pandemic condition.