Valimai Worldwide Pre-Release Business: Thala Ajith’s Film Cracks One Of The Biggest Deals

Thala Ajith's upcoming film Valimai has been creating a solid buzz amongst the masses. Ever since the film was announced, Ajith Kumar fans can't keep calm to witness their favourite star's magic on the big screen. Notably, the makers of Valimai have not yet revealed the release date. However, it has started making big numbers even before its release.

Valimai's worldwide pre-release business numbers recently came out and it will leave you spellbound. According to a report published by a leading portal, Valimai's worldwide theatrical, satellite and digital rights have been sold for Rs 210-215 crore. Notably, it is considered as one of the biggest deals cracked by a Tamil film before its first look release. Looks like Valimai is all set to create records at the box office.

Apart from that, the Thala Ajith-starrer has crossed 1 million interests on BookMyShow. Fans had also trended hashtag #VALIMAIcreatesHistoryInBMS on Twitter. If reports are to be believed, Valimai's first look will be released on July 15, 2021. However, there is no official confirmation about the same.

Produced by Boney Kapoor under Bayview Projects LLP, Valimai also stars Huma Qureshi, Karthikeya Gummakonda, Shivaji Guruvayoor, Yogi Babu, Pearle Maaney, Achyuth Kumar, Pavel Navageethan, VJ Bani and Sumithra in key roles. Directed by H Vinoth, Thala Ajith-starrer's music is composed by Yuvan Shankar Raja. The film is slated to be released in the second half of 2021.