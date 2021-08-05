Vanitha Vijaykumar Advices Yashika Aannand To Stop Blaming Herself, Says ‘This Could Have Happened To Anyone’

Bigg Boss Tamil fame Yashika Aannand had recently (July 24) met with a road accident near Chennai's Mahabalipuram. The NOTA actress was travelling with her friends when her car rammed into the median and crashed into a nearby pit. The star was severely injured while her friend Pavani died on the spot.

Days after the accident, Yashika had taken to her Instagram handle to mourn the loss of her best friend. The 21-year-old actress blamed herself for Pavani's death and reiterated that she feels guilty to be alive. Well, responding to her post several netizens had expressed their support and immense love, and the latest to join the bandwagon is Vanitha Vijaykumar.

Advicing her to stop blaming herself for something that was beyond her control, the Manikkam actress wrote in the comment section of the post, "@yashikaaannand darling this could have happened to anyone.. that's why it's called an accident. Birth and death are predestined. No one can change it. You were a victim too. Stop blaming yourself for something that was beyond your control. You don't have to care what anyone thinks. Keep your conscience clear. Rest and take care of yourself. You survived this horrible incident for a reason. God bless you, darling."

On a related note, Yashika had also shared a series of posts in which she rubbished rumours and reports that claimed she was intoxicated while driving the SUV. She had also shared her health update, according to which she has multiple fractures in her pelvic bone. Currently, the actress has been shifted from ICU (Intensive Care Unit) after a successful surgery.