Vannakkamda Mappilei Full Movie Leaked Online For Free Download In HD Quality

Vannakkamda Mappilei starring GV Prakash in the lead role, premiered today (April 16, Friday) on Sun NXT. The film directed by Rajesh and starring Amritha Aiyer and Daniel Anne Pope, has now joined the list of films that have been leaked online. The romantic entertainer has been leaked on Telegram, Movierulz and other piracy based websites.

Well, the film marks GV Prakash's second outing with the director after their 2016 film Kadavul Irukaan Kumaru. Talking about their latest venture, Vannakkamda Mappilei has been getting mixed response on social media. Though the film was expected to weave magic upon its release on the OTT platform, looks like the way the quirky story unfolded has not impressed the audience much. Notably, National Award-winning actor Dhanush has crooned one of the songs of the film titled 'Tata Bye Bye', which received immense response from the netizens on its release on February 26, 2021.

Backed by Sun Pictures, the film also features Anandaraj, Reshma, Pragathi and Jayaprakash in key roles. Reportedly, the film will premiere on Sun TV on May 1.

On a related note, GV Prakash is currently busy with a string of films in his kitty which are under different stages of productions, including Ayngaran, Adangathey, Jail, 4G, Kadhalai Thedi Nithya Nandha, Kadhalikka Yarumillai, Bachelor, Trap City and a yet-to-be-titled film with Kaushik Ramalingam.

