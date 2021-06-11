Vedalam Actor Bala Saravanan’s Father Dies Due To COVID-19

In an unfortunate event, actor Bala Saravanan's father SA Ranganathan passed away today (June 11) in Tamil Nadu's Madurai, reportedly due to COVID-19. As per reports, he was hospitalized a few days back owing to the virus related complications. He was 60.

The saddening news comes a month after Saravanan's brother in law's death. Reportedly, he also died due to COVID-19 complications at the age of 32. Notably, the actor had shared the news through his social media handle urging fans to be safe at an unprecedented time like this. He also stated how necessary it is to be safe at home amid the pandemic.

Conveying his condolences to Bala, Radhe Shyam music composer Justin Prabhakar took to his Twitter handle and wrote, "Very sad to hear @Bala_actor we believed everything will be alright. Don't know how to console you. My prayers to family. Deepest condolences." Several fans and followers of the actor have also expressed their support by sharing positive posts on social media.

On the work front, Bala Saravanan was previously seen in Simbu-starrer Eeswaran that released on January 14 this year. His another film Kalathil Santhippom starring Jiiva and Arulnithi Tamilarasu was also released in 2021. The actor will next be seen in K Veerakumar's action crime film Chasing which stars Varalaxmi Sarathkumar in the lead role.