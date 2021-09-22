Vendhu Thanindhathu Kaadu: Here Is A Major Update On The Silambarasan-Gautham Menon Project!

Vendhu Thanindhathu Kaadu, the highly anticipated project will mark the reunion of Silambarasan and Gautham Menon, the popular actor-director duo. The highly anticipated project, which has raised expectations with its promising posters, started rolling last month. Now, the sources close to Vendhu Thanindhathu Kaadu have revealed a major update on the project.

As per the reports, senior Malayalam actor Siddique has been roped in to play the lead antagonist in the Simbu Starrer. The Gautham Menon project, which is said to be an out-and-out action drama, will feature Siddique in a never seen before avatar. The sources suggest that the senior actor is not playing a cliche villain, but has a performance-oriented role in Vendhu Thanindhathu Kaadu.

The latest updates suggest that Silambarasan and director Gautham Menon have successfully wrapped up the Chennai schedule of the highly anticipated project. The team is reportedly planning to kickstart the next schedule shooting in Mumbai, where the crucial portions of Vendhu Thanindhathu Kaadu will be filmed.

If the reports are to be believed, both the leading man Silambarasan and director Gautham Menon are planning for a complete track shift with Vendhu Thanindhathu Kaadu. Especially, the talented filmmaker who is best known for his expertise in narrating urban love stories is attempting the action drama for the first time in his career.

The reports of Vendhu Thanindhathu Kaadu came out as a great surprise for the fans of Simbu and Gautham Menon, as well as the Tamil cinema lovers, who were expecting another love story from the trio. Silambarasan has reportedly lost over 15 kilos for his role in the movie.

As per the updates, Sandalwood actress Kayadu Lohar has been roped in to play the female lead opposite Simbu in the movie. Senior actress Raadhika Sarathkumar is appearing in a pivotal role. AR Rahman has composed the music. Vendhu Thanindhathu Kaadu is bankrolled by Ishari K Ganesh, under the banner Vels International.