Vendhu Thanindhathu Kaadu: Silambarasan’s New Look Becomes Talk Of The Town

Lately, Gautham Menon's highly ambitious project Vendhu Thanindhathu Kaadu has been making quite a buzz on social media. Recently, a few pictures of Silambarasan and senior actress Radikaa from the sets of the film were leaked online.

Well now, the executive producer of the rural drama Ashwin Kumar has dropped a brand new picture of Silmbarasan, and it indeed has awed many. Announcing that the film's first schedule has been wrapped up, Ashwin praised the handsome actor for his dedication and hard work that made his body transformation possible. He tweeted, "It's a 1st schedule Wrap for @VelsFilmIntl's @SilambarasanTR Starring #VendhuThanindhadhuKaadu in Tiruchendur #STR is really lit shown his transformation in a short span with great dedication ,hardwork & Positivity #Atman."

In the picture, the star can be seen flaunting his toned body as he goes shirtless for a mirror selfie. Well, the snap has indeed left fans flabbergasted with many appreciating the actor for his immense efforts and dedication.

The highly talked about film marks Simbu's fourth collaboration with Gautham Menon after Vinnaithaandi Varuvaayaa (2010), Achcham Yenbadhu Madamaiyada (2016) and the short film Karthik Dial Seytha Yenn which released in 2020. Though the latest film was earlier Nadhigalile Neeradum Suriyan, the makers decided to change it owing to reasons best known to them.

Backed by renowned production house Vels Film International, the rural drama will have music composed by music maestro AR Rahman.

Meanwhile, STR has an array of exciting projects including Maanaadu, Paththu Thala and Maha. As of Menon, he is also working on Joshua Imai Pol Kaakha and Dhruva Natchathiram.