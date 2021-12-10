Vendhu Thanindhathu Kaadu Teaser Out: Silambarasan’s Brand New Avatar Wins The Internet!

The teaser of Gautham Vasudev Menon's highly anticipated rural drama Vendhu Thanindhathu Kaadu was released on Friday (December 10). Going by the intriguing visuals, the film promises to be an exciting entertainer. The 1-minute 35-second footage displays a never seen before avatar of Silambarasan as Muthu.

Though nothing much has been revealed in the teaser with regards to the main plot, looks like the actor plays the role of a job seeker, who struggles to feed his family members consisting of his mother and a younger sister. Interestingly, two extreme sides of his character are also shown in the video, and it has indeed garnered great applause from the audience. On the other hand, his unconventional gestures in the clip have also intrigued netizens, who are now eagerly waiting for the film's release. Many have also been appreciating the seasonal actor for his incredible choices of films. Coming back to the teaser, senior actress Radhika Sarathkumar and the The Family Man star Neeraj Madhav make a blink-and-you-miss-it appearance in the video.

Watch the teaser here!

The action drama written by B Jeyamohan also stars Kayadu Lohar and Siddique in prominent roles. Vendhu Thanindhathu Kaadu has a few noted personalities working behind the camera including music composer AR Rahman, cinematographer Siddhartha Nuni and editor Anthony. Backed by Ishari K Ganesh under Vels Film International, the film marks Simbu and director Gautham Menon's fourth collaboration after Vinnaithaandi Varuvaayaa (2010), Yennai Arindhaal (2015) and short film Karthik Dial Seytha Yenn (2020).

Vendhu Thanindhathu Kaadu: Audio Rights Of The Silambarasan-Gautham Menon Project Are Sold!

Maanaadu Day 10 Box Office Collection: The Silambarsan-Kalyani Priyadarshan Starrer Fares Well!

On a related note, Silmabarsan's previous release Maanaadu is still running successfully in theatres. Directed by Venkat Prabhu, the film has turned out to be a hit and has received highly positive reviews from the audience. Also featuring Kalyani Priyadarshan and SJ Suryah, the actioner will have a sequel, which was recently confirmed by the makers.