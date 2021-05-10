Venkat Prabhu-Premgi Amaran’s Mother Manimegalai Gangai Amaran Passes Away

Renowned music composer-director Gangai Amaran's wife Manimegalai Gangai Amaran passed away yesterday (May 9) at a private hospital in Chennai reportedly due to age-related illness. She was 69. Notably, Manimegalai is popular director Venkat Prabhu and actor Premgi Amaran's mother.

Also Read: Maanaadu First Review Out: The Silambarasan Starrer Gets Excellent Response!

Well, upon hearing the shocking news, fans and followers of the celebs have been offering condolences to the family through social media. As per reports, the final rites will be held today.

Also Read: Maanaadu: Dubbing Of STR-Venkat Prabhu's Film Begins; Pictures From The Studio Go Viral

On a related note, Venkat Prabhu is currently directing Maanaadu starring Silambarasan and Kalyani Priyadarshan. The dubbing of the film commenced recently (May 6) and pictures from the studio were shared by the makers on social media. The release date of Maanaadu is yet to be revealed by the team. Interestingly, Premgi Amaran is also a part of the highly anticipated film.