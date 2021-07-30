Venu Arvind Has Not Slipped Into Coma, Clarifies Co-Actor

Just recently, reports were rife that popular TV actor Venu Arvind has been admitted to a private hospital in Chennai, reportedly after undergoing brain surgery. Though it was not confirmed by his near ones or through the hospital bulletin, a lot of reports claimed that the actor has slipped into coma.

Well today, actor Arun Rajan, one of Venu's colleagues, took to his Instagram handle to share a video clarifying about the ongoing speculations on the internet. Rubbishing rumours about the senior actor slipping into coma, Arun said, "This video is to keep you all informed about what exactly is happening to Venu Sir. There are a lot of rumours as to what is happening with sir and it is bothering everyone here, particularly Shoba ma'am (Venu Arvind's wife). He is not in a coma. We as a family want to keep everybody informed that he went through tough times for the last 7-8 months. He had another medical issue and he also had surgery. He is in the ICU, but he is not in a coma. He is responding really well and he is fine. Everybody here is really positive and he is going to be discharged soon. He is going to come back soon. Please pray for him. Don't spread negativity. He is totally fine."

For the unversed, Arun Rajan has worked with Venu in Vani Rani (2013-18).

Actor Venu Arvind Admitted To Hospital Post Brain Surgery

Thittam Irandu Movie Review: Aishwarya Rajesh's Convincing Performance Doesn't Help This Whodunit Thriller

Earlier, Radikaa Sarath Kumar had also slammed the media for circulating wrong information about Venu's health condition. Sharing a picture with him and other actors, she tweeted, "It's very sad that the media falsely say that #VenuArvind is in a coma, have been closely following his health with his wife, he was not well, now he is stabilised, a wonderful person, please pray he comes home soon ,sound and healthy.Stop wrong news."

On the work front, Venu Arvind was previously seen in Chandrakumari (2019), wherein he played the lead character Anjali's father.