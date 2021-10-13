Veteran Kollywood Actor Srikanth Passes Away, Rajinikanth Expresses Grief

Srikanth, rated as one of the talented actors in Kollywood, died at a private hospital in Chennai on Tuesday (October 12), reportedly due to age-related health issues. He was 82.

Sharing the news of his demise, the Twitter handle of Nadigar Sangam (South Indian Artistes' Association) read, "#RIPSrikanth !!" Rajinikanth too mourned his loss, as he tweeted in Tamil, "I am deeply saddened by the demise of my friend Srikanth. May his soul rest in peace." (loose translation)

The actor made his acting debut opposite late J Jayalalithaa with the 1965 film Vennira Aadai directed by CV Sridhar. In a career spanning over 40 years, Srikanth played main hero, villain and even character roles, which were all well-received by the audiences.

Sivakarthikeyan To Reunite With 'Doctor' Director Nelson For His Next: Reports

Ponniyin Selvan: Trisha Starts Dubbing For The Mani Ratnam Project

His notable films are Bama Vijayam, Thanga Gopuram, Nootrukku Nooru, Ethir Neechal, Kasi Yathirai, Ambu Thangai, and Payanam among many others. He was last seen in the 2009 film Kudiyarusu. Srikanth has also appeared in a daily soap Kudumbam which aired in the late 90s.