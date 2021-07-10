    For Quick Alerts
      Vijay and Ajith’s Throwback Video Will Melt Your Heart; Anoushka Ajith Makes A Special Appearance

      There is no denying the fact that Thalapathy Vijay and Ajith are the two most loved celebrities of Kollywood. There is not a single day, when the duo's names are not mentioned on social media, be it for their upcoming films, throwback pictures or trivia about them.

      Amidst all hustle and bustle, what has now garnered a great deal of attention is a throwback video featuring the two actors, that has indeed taken the internet by storm and even melted hearts of netizens. Apparently taken from an event, the video shows Vijay holding Ajith's toddler Anoushka and also interacting with the little one as she sits on her father's lap. Simultaneously, Thala is seen rubbing shoulders quintessentially with Thalapathy and his wife Sangeetha Vijay. Actress Shalini, wife of Ajith can also be seen making an appearance in the throwback video.

      As the video goes viral on social, netizens can't stop gushing over Vijay and Anoushka's cute bonding and Thalapathy's off-screen camaraderie with Ajith. Enthusiastic fans of the two superstars have been sharing and trending the video on Twitter to celebrate their encounter.

      On the work front, Vijay is currently shooting for his next Beast helmed by Nelson Dilipkumar. Also starring Pooja Hegde, the actioner is being backed by Sun Pictures. The technical team of Beast includes music composer Anirudh Ravichander and cinematographer Manoj Paramahamsa.

      As of Ajith, the actor's Valimai is yet to be released. Written and directed by H Vinoth, the film is bankrolled by renowned producer Boney Kapoor. With an ensemble cast including Huma Qureshi, Karthikeya Gummakonda, Shivaji Guruvayoor, Pavel Navageethan, Pearle Maaney and Achyuth Kumar, the action drama's first look is expected to be out on July 15.

      Story first published: Saturday, July 10, 2021, 11:02 [IST]
      X