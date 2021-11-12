Vijay And Suriya Meet After 12 Long Years, Here’s What Happened When The Kollywood Superstars Reunited!

Recently, Thalapathy Vijay caught up with his good friend Suriya, and fans couldn't keep calm. The duo apparently met at Sun Studios in Perungudi, where they were shooting for their respective films Beast and Etharkkum Thunindhavan. Sadly, no pictures from their meeting were shared by the Kollywood superstars or their close aides on social media. Reportedly, the duo couldn't take snaps owing to the mobile phone ban on the sets of their films.

This might astonish many, but the actors reportedly met each other after almost 12 years. As per a report on Times of India, Vijay congratulated and even praised Suriya for his latest release Jai Bhim which premiered on Amazon Prime Video. A close source was quoted as saying, "Both Vijay and Suriya caught up after many years. Both the teams were aware that they would be shooting in the same location, and so they received each other warmly the following day. They met during their lunch break and bother of them spoke for over 20 minutes. They reminisced old times and chatted quite a bit. Vijay also spoke highly of Suriya's recent release and said he enjoyed watching the film. They also spoke about subjects that were close to their hearts."

For the unversed, the actors are good friends in real life and have even collaborated for films including the 1997 action thriller Nerrukku Ner directed by Vasanth and Siddique's Friends, which released in 2001.

Talking about their upcoming projects, Suriya has wrapped up the shoot of Etharkkum Thunindhavan helmed by Pandiraj. He will be playing a cameo in Madhavan's directorial debut film Rocketry. As for Vijay, Beast's shoot is currently underway. The action entertainer is being helmed by Nelson Dilipkumar.

Thalapathy recently announced a bilingual film with Tollywood director Vamshi Paidipally, which has been tentatively titled #Thalapathy66.